App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GMR Infra emerges as highest bidder for Nagpur airport, stock gains 4%

The project involves up-gradation, modernization, operation and maintenance of Nagpur airport for a period of 30 years and includes construction of a new terminal amongst other works.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of GMR Infrastructure gained 4.3 percent intraday Monday as company emerged highest bidder for privatisation of Nagpur airport.

GMR Airports, a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure, has emerged as the highest bidder for the development, operations and management of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur on a public private partnership (PPP) basis.

The project involves up-gradation, modernization, operation and maintenance of Nagpur airport for a period of 30 years and includes construction of a new terminal amongst other works.

GBS Raju, Business Chairman GMR Airports said, “We look forward to work on this prestigious airport and to upgrade the existing airport to global standards which would be a matter of pride for the city of Nagpur and provide a further fillip to the economic potential of Vidharba region.”

The share declined 5 percent during the day. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 16.80 and an intraday low of Rs 15.30.

At 12:04 hrs GMR Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 16.15, up Rs 0.05, or 0.31 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 12:11 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.