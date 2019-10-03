App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 09:43 AM IST

GMR Infrastructure gains 3% on CCI nod for investment in subsidiary

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 21.25 and the 52-week low of Rs 13.45 on March 27 and February 5 respectively.

Shares of GMR Infrastructure added 3 percent in the early trade on October 3 after the company received the CCI nod for investment in its subsidiary company.

The company, in it release, has said that the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is received for the proposed equity investment from Tata Group, GIC affiliate and SSG affiliate at GMR Airports Limited, a subsidiary of the company.

At 09:33 hrs, GMR Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 16.80, up Rs 0.45, or 2.75 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 20.94 percent below its 52-week high and 24.91 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 09:43 am

