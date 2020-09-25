172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|gmr-infra-share-price-rises-3-on-sale-of-entire-stake-in-kakinada-sez-5882621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GMR Infra share price rises 3% on sale of entire stake in Kakinada SEZ

The sale transaction shall be subject to receipt of regulatory and other statutory approvals.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GMR Infrastructure share price rose 3 percent in the early trade on September 25 after the company sold its entire stake in Kakinada

SEZ.

The company signed definitive agreements for the sale of the entire 51 percent stake owned by its wholly-owned subsidiary GMR SEZ and Port Holding Limited in Kakinada SEZ Limited (KSEZ) to Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Private Limited, a release said.

As part of the proposed transfer of stake of KSEZ, the 100 percent equity stake of Kakinada Gateway Port Limited (KGPL) held by KSEZ would also be transferred to Aurobindo Realty.

Close

The total consideration for the stake sale as well as the sub-debt in KSEZ is Rs 2,610 crore.

Out of the total consideration, Rs 1,600 crore would be received on the closing date and balance Rs 1,010 crore would be received in the next two to three years, which is contingent upon certain agreed milestones, company added.

The sale transaction shall be subject to receipt of regulatory and other statutory approvals.

At 0920 hours, GMR Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 21.65, up Rs 0.45, or 2.12 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 09:30 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #GMR Infrastructure

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.