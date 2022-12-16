 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GMM Pfaudler tumbles 16% after promoter offloads stake in block deal

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

Sixteen percent of the company's equity changed hands in a block trade. The floor price for the deal was set at Rs 1,700 apiece, which was at an 11.67% discount to the company's closing price on December 15

The share price of GMM Pfaudler declined over 16 percent in the morning trade on December 16 after 16 percent of the company's equity changed hands in a block trade. It was earlier reported that promoter Pfaudler Inc was looking to sell 30 percent stake in the company for Rs 2,283 crore.

This implies a part of the stake sale was completed during the block deal window. Multiple other large trades in the counter followed.

At 9.45 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,636 on the National Stock Exchange, down 15 percent. Trading volumes at 10,111,916 shares were significantly higher than 20-day average volume of 86,312.

As per sources, the floor price for the deal was set at Rs 1,700 apiece, which was at 11.67 percent discount to the company's closing price a day earlier. The buyers side are not known as of now.

Once the entire sale is completed, total promoter stake will fall to 26.18 percent from 56.06 percent as of September end. Axis Capital was the sole broker to the block trade, as per the deal terms.