GM Breweries share price touches 52-week high on robust Q4 numbers

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

GM Breweries share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 481.10, gaining 9 percent intraday on March 6 after the company reported a 154 percent year-on-year jump in net profit in the March quarter at Rs 45.3 crore.

Its revenue from operations was up 16.7 percent at Rs 464.12 crore versus Rs 397.54 crore, YoY. Other income of the company increased to Rs 26.2 crore versus Rs 6.8 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 45.7 percent at Rs 27.4 crore and the margin was up at 21.5 percent, YoY.

The board of directors recommended a dividend at the rate of 40 percent, i.e Rs 4 per share.

The dividend payment will be subject to the approval of members at the forthcoming AGM.

At 1440 hours, GM Breweries was quoting at Rs 456.15, up Rs 14.10, or 3.19 percent, on the BSE.