Globus Spirits share price hits new 52-week high, surges 36% in 3 days

Globus Spirits | Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV LDC continued to offload shares since the last week of May, selling another 5.63 lakh equity shares in Globus Spirits at Rs 441.7 per share, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

Globus Spirits share price jumped over 8 percent in the morning session on June 18 and touched a new 52-week high of Rs 584.40.

The stock, which has surged more than 36 percent in the last three days, was trading at Rs 578, up Rs 46.70, or 8.79 percent, at around 0940 hours.

The stock has been in focus after the company's net profit jumped 161 percent to Rs 50.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 19.40 crore during the year-ago quarter.

The company's sales rose 31.37 percent to Rs 356.68 crore from Rs 271.51 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, net profit was up 182 percent to Rs 140.84 crore against Rs 49.90 crore during the previous year.

According to bulk deal data on NSE, portfolio management services firm Old Bridge Capital bought 2.51 percent stake in Globus Spirits.

As per the bulk deals data since May 2021 Old Bridge Capital Management was the first major and strong buyer in Globus Spirits, acquiring 7,25,701 equity shares in the company at Rs 495.02 a share.