you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Globus Spirits gains 4% on upward revision of country liquor selling rates

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Globus Spirits rose 4.6 percent in the early trade on Monday after upward revision of selling rates of country liquor in Rajasthan.

The company has informed that there has been upward revision of selling rates of country liquor in the state of Rajasthan by Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills.

With this revision the company will benefited an average increase by Rs 25 per case in the sales of country liquor effective June 1, 2019, it added.

At 09:55 hrs Globus Spirits was quoting at Rs 143.90, up Rs 5.65, or 4.09 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 215 and 52-week low Rs 107.75 on 19 September, 2018 and 19 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.3 percent below its 52-week high and 33.09 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price shed 22.8 percent in the last 9 months.

First Published on Jun 10, 2019 10:02 am

