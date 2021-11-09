Global brokerages see up to 22% upside in Sun TV after ad revenue rises in Q2

live bse live

Sun TV Network share price edged lower in the morning session on November 9 even as global brokerages remain upbeat on the entertainment pay channel network that recently saw its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) grow to Rs 395.55 crore for the second quarter of FY21 ended September 30.

The company reported a PAT of Rs 335.02 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Sun TV Network said in a BSE filing on November 5. Its revenue from operations was Rs 848.67 crore against Rs 768.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Sun TV Networks' total expenses were Rs 385.20 crore in Q2 of FY 2021-22.

In a separate filing, the company said its board declared an interim dividend of 50 percent, which is Rs 2.50 a share on a face value of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2021-22.

Global research firm CLSA has retained “buy” call on the stock and raised target to Rs 700 from Rs 635 a share, an upside of 22 percent. It is of the view that valuations are attractive with ad revenue up 40 percent YoY while subscriptions lagged.

Sun TV operates satellite channels in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bangla languages, airs FM radio stations across India and owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise of the Indian Premier League.

Sun TV does not see any major impact from NTO-2 and is guiding for double-digit subscription growth and pay out 50 percent of its profit, the brokerage firm said.

The new tariff (NTO)-2 has cut the ceiling for a channel price from Rs 19 to Rs 12 and also revises prices of a bouquet of channels, which analysts say an adversely impact subscription and advertisement revenues.

Macquarie has an outperform call on the stock, with the target at Rs 632 a share, an upside of 10 percent from current level.

The brokerage firm said the key positive from Q2 results was a sharp recovery in advertisement revenue. "Valuations are reasonable at current levels," it added

Nomura, on the other hand, has a “neutral” call, with the target at Rs 644 a share, an upside of 12 percent from current level.

It said the Q2 numbers were below estimates but the company was on a recovery path.

Advertising was recovering but subscribers were yet to pick up. IPL value could have upsides, while lack of OTT content was a structural risk, it said.

The stock was trading at Rs 571.75, down Rs 4.90, or 0.85 percent, at 9.48 am. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 582.70 and an intraday low of Rs 570.50.

