Global brokerages give thumbs up to ITC as govt holds taxes on tobacco, see up to 30% upside

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ITC stock edged higher in the morning session on February 2, a day after taxes on cigarette and other tobacco products were left untouched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for the year 2022-23.

As cigarette or tobacco business contributes more than 40 percent to the company’s revenue, the Street always turns cautious on the scrip in the run-up to the Budget amid fear of an increased tax.

Sitharaman, however, didn’t make any changes in the taxes, which experts said was a positive for ITC.

The stock was trading at Rs 230, up Rs 2.30, or 1.01 percent at 09:52 hours on BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 233 and an intraday low of Rs 229.50.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Investec has recommended a buy on the stock with target at Rs 258 per share, an upside of 12 percent from current market price. The brokerage feels that status quo provides stronger FY23 visibility and expects incremental price increases by the company in FY23. Stable taxes also aid the legal cigarette industry, it said.

Morgan Stanley has an overweight call with target at Rs 251 per share, an upside of 9 percent from current level. "For a second year in a row, Budget kept tobacco tax rates unchanged. This allays one of the overhangs on the stock and should increase investor confidence," the research firm said.

Jefferies also has a buy call on the stock with target at Rs 300 per share, an upside of 30 percent from current level. The research firm feels that it is a relief for ITC as the Union Budget has kept taxes unchanged on cigarettes adding that buoyancy in GST trends is also a positive. "It should see EPS at 11% CAGR and is attractively priced," Jefferies said.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​