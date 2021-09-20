Global brokerage retains positive outlook on ITC, sees nearly 28% upside

live bse live

ITC stock price added over a percent at open on September 20 with the stock gaining over 9 percent in the last five days. The stock was trading at Rs 233.50, up Rs 2.40, or 1.04 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 234.50 and an intraday low of Rs 230.

Experts see strong returns amid recovery in FMCG and cigarettes as the stock has been long-undervalued.

Attractive valuations, expected improvement in business outlook, lower lockdown impact on the FMCG and cigarette segments, a strong portfolio of FMCG brands, and the potential of value unlocking could be driving the stock, experts said.

They advise investors to hold the stock for a couple of years, given the expected returns along with good dividend yield.

Global research firm Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock and has raised target to Rs 300 from Rs 275 per share, an upside of 28 percent from current market price. With the GST Council making no rate change in any of the cess sectors, including tobacco, the FMCG major is set to see a recovery in cigarette volumes and earnings in the coming quarters, it said, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The global brokerage firm sees the valuations of the company attractive with the stock offering 5 percent yield.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities is of the view that in the short term time frame, the stock has formed a strong price volume breakout pattern. The texture of the pattern suggests breakout action will continue in the near term if it succeeds to trade above Rs 220 level.

"For the swing traders, Rs 220 would be the sacrosanct level, above the same, we can expect an uptrend continuation wave up to Rs 240-247," he added.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.