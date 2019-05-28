Global brokerage firms downgrade ZEE Ent, cut target price post Q4 results

Most of the global brokerage firms maintained their rating on Zee Entertainment post March quarter results but Citigroup downgraded it to neutral while Nomura slashed its target price to Rs 522 from Rs 553 earlier.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' fourth-quarter net profit increased 26.8 percent to Rs 292.5 crore, beating analyst estimates on every parameter. Profit in the same quarter last year stood at Rs 230.6 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 17 percent to Rs 2,019 crore in the quarter ended March 2019, against Rs 1,725.3 crore in the same period last fiscal, Zee said in its filing. Advertising revenue in Q4 increased 16 percent to Rs 1,217.5 crore YoY, it added.

Overall numbers were ahead of analyst estimates, but global brokerage firms remain fairly mixed on the stock. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimate for profit was Rs 264 crore on revenue of Rs 1,884 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 505 crore with margin at 26.8 percent for the quarter.

Here’s what global brokerage firms recommend on ZEE Entertainment post Q4 results:

Citigroup: Neutral| Target Rs 415

Citigroup downgraded ZEE Entertainment to neutral from buy earlier. It also reduced its target price to Rs 415 from Rs 515 earlier.

The operating earnings continue to beat expectations; however, parts of FY19 balance sheet point to a worsening cash generation.

The promoter group issues and rise in inventories can weigh on valuations in the near future. The global investment bank pared multiple to 21x Sept FY20 EPS, compared to 26x earlier. The stock could remain volatile in the near term. Strategic stake sale remains key.

Nomura: Buy| Target cut to Rs 522 from Rs 553

Nomura maintained its buy rating on ZEE Entertainment but slashed its 12-month target to Rs 522 from Rs 553 earlier.

The global investment bank has built in a 13/12 percent CAGR for ad/subscription revenue over FY19-21. The digital revenue would be an upside risk to our numbers, it said.

The global investment bank has lowered FY20-21 EPS estimates by 2-3 percent on lower other income; however, the key catalyst for the stock remains the promoter stake sale deal.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.