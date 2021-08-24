MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Global brokerage firm retains buy on Bharti Airtel, sees 10% upside - here's why

Jefferies has maintained its buy call on the stock with target at Rs 685 per share. "Market share shifts continued towards Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Vodafone Idea's fragile state should accelerate market share shifts towards Bharti and Jio," it said.

Moneycontrol News
August 24, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel share price was trading marginally in the red on August 24. The stock was trading at Rs 619.75, down Rs 2.80, or 0.45 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 627.95 and an intraday low of Rs 618.65.

The telecom major added 38.1 lakh customers in the fiercely-competitive Indian telecom market, according to monthly data by TRAI. It added 38.1 lakh wireless subscribers in June, pushing up its mobile user base to 35.2 crore.

Jefferies has maintained its buy call on the stock with target at Rs 685 per share. "Market share shifts continued towards Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Vodafone Idea's fragile state should accelerate market share shifts towards Bharti and Jio," it said, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

"Jio's healthy subscriber additions bode well for the tariff outlook," it added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

Mehul Kothari, AVP – Technical Research at AnandRathi has a buy on the stock with target of Rs 695 per share, an upside of 12 percent from the current market price.

"The stock has failed several times after confirming a breakout, but this time it has managed to break out above its lifetime high of Rs 623 on a closing basis. There could be a fear of missing out among traders following this breakout confirmation and that could lead to a fresh upside," he said.

"Traders are advised to buy the stock near Rs 630 with a stop-loss of Rs 595 for a potential upside target of Rs 695," he added.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Aug 24, 2021 11:01 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.