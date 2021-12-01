MARKET NEWS

English
Global brokerage expects 25% upside in Titan Company, here's why

The company has guided to over 10 percent jewellery sales growth and 12-13 percent margin, the brokerage firm has said

Moneycontrol News
December 01, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
 
 
Titan Company share price edged higher in the morning trade on December 1 as Macquarie retained its “outperform” call on the stock with the target at Rs 3,000, an upside of 25 percent from the current market price.

"The company has guided to 10 percent+ jewellery sales growth and 12-13 percent margin. Its analytics/design investments enhance lead against its peers while the company is cautious on the new Omicron impact," the research firm said.

It was not witnessing any material concerns on demand and “is one of our preferred picks in the consumer space”, the brokerage firm said.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,383.15, up Rs 8.25, or 0.35 percent, at 9.56 am. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2,440.10 and an intraday low of Rs 2,380.60.

Titan Company reported a strong recovery across its divisions of jewellery, eyewear, watches, and wearables in the second quarter of the financial year 2022.

In a quarterly update, the Tata group company said most of its divisions had either crossed or were swiftly moving to reach the pre-pandemic levels.

Most of its stores were fully operational except a few in towns where localised restrictions were in place, with overall operation days exceeding 90 percent for the quarter, the company said.

Titan reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 641 crore for the September quarter, up from Rs 173 crore reported in the same quarter last year. It had reported a profit of Rs 18 crore in the June quarter when the demand was impacted due to COVID restrictions.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Titan Company
first published: Dec 1, 2021 10:37 am

