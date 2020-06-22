App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark shares hit 35% upper circuit after regulator's nod for COVID-19 drug

The pharma company said that it has received Indian regulatory approval to make and sell oral antiviral drug favipiravir for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections .

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
Glenmark Pharma share price surged 35 percent, hitting upper circuit of Rs 552.25 per share on the BSE, after the pharma company said it received Indian regulatory approval to make and sell oral antiviral drug favipiravir for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections in the country.

The stock, which has surged over 169 percent in the last three months,

quoting at Rs 552.25, up Rs 143.15, or 34.99 percent at 11:38 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 552.25. There were pending buy orders of 272,570 shares, with no sellers available.

It was trading with volumes of 1,449,732 shares, compared to its five day average of 175,549 shares, an increase of 725.83 percent.

The Mumbai-based company said the Drugs Controller General of India's approval was part of India's accelerated approval process and the drug was meant for "restricted emergency use", meaning patients must sign their consent before being treated by the drug.

Favipiravir is also undergoing trials in other countries to test its efficacy as a COVID-19 treatment.

The approval for favipiravir in India, which Glenmark plans to sell as FabiFlu, was granted based on "evaluation of data", the company said in a brief statement to stock exchanges.

Glenmark began a late-stage trial of favipiravir on COVID-19 patients in May. It is also separately testing a combination of favipiravir and umifenovir, another anti-viral drug, as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Glenmark Pharma

