Glenmark Pharma share price up 2% on final approval from USFDA for Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Glenmark Pharma share price added 2 percent intraday on February 3 after the company received final approval from the USFDA.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark) has received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg, the generic version of Qudexy XR Capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg, of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 169 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 43 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA.

In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

At 09:34 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 500.25, up Rs 13.10, or 2.69 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 572.70 and 52-week low Rs 168 on 22 June, 2020 and 13 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.65 percent below its 52-week high and 197.77 percent above its 52-week low.