Glenmark Pharma share price rises on final USFDA approval for a generic

Glenmark Pharma share price rose more than a percent intraday on October 7 after the company received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the generic version of Tecfidera1 Delayed-Release Capsules.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has been granted final approval by the USFDA for Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, the generic version of Tecfidera1 Delayed-Release Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, of Biogen, Inc, as per the company release.

The Tecfidera Delayed-Release Capsules achieved annual sales of approximately USD 3.8 billion, according to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending August.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 164 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 46 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA.

In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio, it added.

At 09:25 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 498.55, up Rs 8.30, or 1.69 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 572.70 and 52-week low Rs 168.00 on 22 June, 2020 and 13 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.95 percent below its 52-week high and 196.76 percent above its 52-week low