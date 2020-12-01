Glenmark Pharma share price gains on tentative USFDA nod for kidney cancer drug

Glenmark Pharma share price was up over a percent after the company received a tentative nod from the US health regulator for a cancer drug.

The drug major received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Axitinib tablets used in the treatment of kidney cancer. The product is the generic version of Inlyta tablets of PF Prism CV.

It received the tentative approval for Axitinib tablets in the strength of 1 mg and 5 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 478.85, up Rs 7.65, or 1.62 percent, at 1216 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 480.55 and an intraday low of Rs 473.65.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge. FII/FPI or institutions are increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is neutral with moving averages being bullish and technical indicators being neutral.

