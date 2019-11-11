Glenmark Pharma share price gains on final approval from USFDA

Shares of Glenmark Pharma added more than 1 percent intraday on November 11 after the company received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the USFDA for Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Gel, 0.1%|2.5%, the generic version of Epiduo1 Gel, 0.1%|2.5%, of Galderma Laboratories L.P.

The Epiduo Gel market achieved annual sales of approximately $33.7 million, as per IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending September 2019.

The company's current portfolio consists of 163 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 45 ANDA’s pending approval with the US FDA.

In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio, the company said press release.