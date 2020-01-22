Glenmark Pharma sells gynaecology business, share price gains

Glenmark Pharma share price gained 1.5 percent intraday on January 22 after the company decided to sell its gynaecology business in India and Nepal to a private firm for Rs 115 crore.

The company’s board has given the nod to selling the business to Integrace Pvt Ltd and the transaction is expected to be completed by March 31, 2020.

At 1104 hrs, Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 353.50, up Rs 2.70, or 0.77 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 668.25 on January 16, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 267.30 on November 14, 2019.