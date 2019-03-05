Glenmark Pharma rises on USFDA approval for Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets

Shares of Glenmark Pharma rose 1.7 percent intraday Tuesday after company received USFDA approval for Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 40 mg/12.5 mg, 80 mg/12.5 mg, and 80 mg/25 mg, a generic version of Micardis HCT Tablets, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For the 12 month period ending January 2019, the Micardis HCT Tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 40.6 million, as per IQVIATM sales data.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 150 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 52 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA.

In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

At 10:42 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 606, up Rs 8.70, or 1.46 percent on the BSE.