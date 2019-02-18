Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma rises 4% on USFDA final approval

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 711.55 and 52-week low Rs 483.60 on 10 September, 2018 and 30 May, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Glenmark Pharma added nearly 4 percent in the early trade on Monday after it received final approval by the USFDA for Clobetasol Propionate Foam.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 591.80 and an intraday low of Rs 569.00.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the (USFDA) United States Food & Drug Administration for Clobetasol Propionate Foam, 0.05%, a generic version of Olux Foam of Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

As per the IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending December 2018, the Olux Foam market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 50.9 million.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 150 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 52 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA.

In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

At 09:28 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 575.25, up Rs 5.60, or 0.98 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 711.55 and 52-week low Rs 483.60 on 10 September, 2018 and 30 May, 2018, respectively.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 09:36 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.