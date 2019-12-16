Glenmark Pharma receives GMP certificate from European regulator; share price gains 3%

Glenmark Pharma share price gained 3 percent intraday on December 16 after the company's Baddi manufacturing unit received GMP certificate from a European regulator.

The company's Baddi manufacturing unit was inspected by the leading European regulator, SUKL (State Institute for Drug Control) from Czech Republic in the week of October 21, 2019.

The European regulator has issued a certificate of compliance for the facility stating that it complies with the principles and guidelines of good manufacturing practice laid down in the directive 2003/94/EC which stipulates the requirements to fulfil GMP recommendations of WHO.

At 0950 hrs, Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 347.15, up Rs 7.45, or 2.19 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 706.90 and its 52-week low of Rs 267.30 on 31 December 2018 and 14 November 2019, respectively.