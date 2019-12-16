App
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma receives GMP certificate from European regulator; share price gains 3%

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 706.90 and 52-week low Rs 267.30 on 31 December, 2018 and 14 November, 2019, respectively.

Glenmark Pharma share price gained 3 percent intraday on December 16 after the company's Baddi manufacturing unit received GMP certificate from a European regulator.

The company's Baddi manufacturing unit was inspected by the leading European regulator, SUKL (State Institute for Drug Control) from Czech Republic in the week of October 21, 2019.

The European regulator has issued a certificate of compliance for the facility stating that it complies with the principles and guidelines of good manufacturing practice laid down in the directive 2003/94/EC which stipulates the requirements to fulfil GMP recommendations of WHO.

At 0950 hrs, Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 347.15, up Rs 7.45, or 2.19 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 50.74 percent below its 52-week high and 30.27 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 10:09 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Glenmark Pharma

