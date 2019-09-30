App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma gets Russia's approval to market allergic rhinitis tablets; share hits 52-week low

The company's shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to USD 200 million (about Rs 1,413 crore) through the issuance of debt securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Glenmark Pharma fell 4 percent hitting a new 52-week low on September 30 even after the company received approval from the Ministry of Healthcare, Russia to market allergic rhinitis tablets.

The company has received approval from the Ministry of Healthcare, Russia to market Montlezir (Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride 5mg + Montelukast Sodium 10mg) film‐coated tablets as a prescription product for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in patients over 15 years of age.

Montlezir is expected to hit the Russian market by Q3 FY 2019‐20.

"Russia is one of the key markets for us and we are consistently looking to expand our product portfolio. We believe that approval for Montlezir will help enhance our presence in this segment,” said Csaba Kantor, Senior Vice President and Head ‐ Asia, Russia & CIS region, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

The company's shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to $200 million (about Rs 1,413 crore) through the issuance of debt securities.

At 1342 hrs, Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 323, down Rs 10.30, or 3.09 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 01:57 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

