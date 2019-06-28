App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma gains on USFDA approval

Company's current portfolio consists of 157 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 58 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Glenmark Pharma gained 2 percent in the early trade on July 28 after company received USFDA approval for Ezetimibe and Simvastatin Tablets.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Ezetimibe and Simvastatin Tablets, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg, a generic version of Vytorin 1 Tablets, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg, of MSD International GmbH, as per BSE release.

Company's current portfolio consists of 157 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 58 ANDA's pending approval with the USFDA.

In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

At 09:24 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 455.00, up Rs 6.65, or 1.48 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 711.55 and 52-week low Rs 446.80 on 10 September, 2018 and 27 June, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.06 percent below its 52-week high and 1.84 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 09:26 am

