Gland Pharma share price up 2% on tentative approval from USFDA for Cangrelor

The scrip touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,324.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,050 on 13 August, 2021 and 16 December, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
 
 
Gland Pharma share price advanced 2 percent in the early trade on December 9 after the company received a tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Cangrelor for Injection, 50 mg/vial Single-Dose Vials.

"Gland Pharma believes that we are amongst one of the first to files for this product and may be eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity," it added.

The company will launch the product with its marketing partner on receipt of final approval.

At 09:29 hrs Gland Pharma was quoting at Rs 3,571.70, up Rs 41.40, or 1.17 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,324.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,050 on 13 August, 2021 and 16 December, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.41 percent below its 52-week high and 74.23 percent above its 52-week low.
first published: Dec 9, 2021 09:46 am

