Gland Pharma shares hit 52-week low after profit declines 15% in Q3

Jan 24, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Gland Pharma Q3: Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 938 crore declined 12% compared to year-ago period.

Gland Pharma share price fell 4 percent and touched 52-week low in the early trade on January 24 after the company posted a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2022.

Gland Pharma has reported a 15 percent on-year decline in profit at Rs 232 crore for December FY23 quarter with lower topline as well as weak operating performance.

Gland Pharma has touched 52-week low of Rs 1,309 and quoting at Rs 1,320, down Rs 57.35, or 4.16 percent on the BSE.