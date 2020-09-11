Gladiator Stocks - TCI Express: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on TCI Express

Strategy

Buy TCI Express in the range of Rs 785.00–805.00 for target price of Rs 945.00 with a stop loss of Rs 740.00. Time Frame: Six months

Technical View

The stock has recently recorded ‘Golden Cross’, as 50 days moving average surpassed its long term 200 days SMA placed at Rs 719, indicating conclusion of corrective phase. Currently stock is resolving higher after forming a higher base above its 200 days SMA placed at Rs720, which augurs well for resumption of next leg of major up move. Thereby offering fresh entry opportunity with favourable risk reward. Over past five months the share price has been trading in an upward channel (drawn adjoining April-May lows of Rs456 – 511 and projected from April high of Rs767), indicating positive bias. Recently, stock has bounced from its key support of 61.8% retracement of last leg of up move (Rs680 – 878) seen during August, at Rs 755, highlighting strong support base.The daily 14 period’s RSI logged a bullish crossover after bouncing from its six months rising trend line which corroborates with our positive stance

We expect the stock to resolve higher and head towards Rs 945 in coming months as it is the upper band of rising channel is placed at Rs 960

Fundamental View

TCI Express is in the business of express logistics (1% of the logistics industry). Express logistics relates to time bound delivery of cargo, which generally charges a premium over other logistics services (first mile, last mile, FTL, LTL). TCI express is 95% B2B and 5% B2C. B2B business largely relates to the line haul operations that requires specific skills and is generally considered to have a stronger moat than B2C business (competitive and mainly relates to last mile delivery). SME comprises 50% of the revenues, rest 13%, 11% and 26% contributed by the Automotive, Pharma and Others (Engineering, telecom, Consumer durable and Lifestyle) respectively. FY21 has begun with a completely new landscape for the logistics business while April was largely spent in addressing the on-ground challenges (hiccups in interstate movement, greater micro-management of trucks), May is largely been seen as a phased wise pickup in manufacturing and related supply chain activities. The management indicated that in May, operations were at 35% of pre-Covid level, which has increased to ~ 70% of pre-Covid levels in June. Revival of the SME sector remains key to the fortunes of TCI Express. The company is expected to tide over the current crisis by continued automation and enhancing technological capabilities and reducing field footprints. We expect it to report a revival in revenue growth from FY22 driven by new branch additions and expansion of clients in the SME segment. On the EBITDA margin front, we largely expect it to remain rangebound at 11-12%, going ahead.

