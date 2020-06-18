Gladiator Stocks - Mahindra and Mahindra: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gladiator Stocks

Technical View

The share price logged a resolute breakout from long term falling trend line, indicating conclusion of corrective trend, auguring well for structural turnaround. Thereby offering fresh entry opportunity to ride next leg of major up move Over past three months stock have shown resilience by relatively outperforming the Auto index, supported by 2x volume of 52 weeks average volume throughout this phase, highlighting accumulation at elevated support base Currently stock has closed above its 52 weeks SMA (at Rs 508) for the first time since October 2018, indicating rejuvenation of major up trend The aforementioned evidences makes us confident to believe, stock would form a higher base at 52 weeks SMA and pave the way to head towards Rs588 in coming months as it is 61.8% retracement of Dec-18 to Mar-20 decline (Rs 814 – 245), at Rs 596 coincided with February 2020 high Rs590

Fundamental View

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has significant exposure to the rural economy through its tractor division where it is market leader and commands 41.2% domestic market share as of FY20. We expect the tractor segment to stay largely unaffected by demand side issues being faced by the rest of the automotive industry, courtesy stability in the outlook of rural incomes (on the back of good Rabi crop harvest, remunerative crop prices, healthy water table levels and expectations of a normal monsoon in 2020) and lack of regulatory disruption like BS-VI norms. Longer term demand drivers like the government’s continued focus on doubling farm incomes and improving rural infrastructure as well as underpenetrated nature of farm mechanisation in India stay intact In our view, the tractor segment would see a quicker revival than other automotive segments once Covid-19 related supply side shocks abate and M&M as the clear market leader would benefit. The company is already back to 80% capacity utilisation in this division, with >90% dealers operational. Farm equipment is highly profitable segment for M&M wherein it realises ~20% EBIT margins and even better capital efficiency with segmental RoCE at >50%.







