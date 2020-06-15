App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gladiator Stocks - Lupin: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, Buy Lupin in the range of Rs 905.00–927.00 for target price of Rs 1080.00 with a stop loss of Rs 835.00. Time Frame: Six months

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's research report on Gladiator Stocks


Technical View


The share price has undergone a higher base formation in the vicinity of 200 weeks EMA, at Rs 920. Currently, the stock resolved out of past six week’s consolidation (Rs 920-810), indicating a resumption of primary up trend, thereby offering fresh entry opportunity with favourable risk reward Structurally, the stock has logged a resolute breakout from long term falling trend line backed by rising volumes, indicating conclusion of corrective phase. In the process, it retraced preceding six quarter’s decline (Rs 915–505) in just a single quarter. Faster pace of retracement signifies structural turnaround, auguring well for the next leg of the up move In a nutshell, the aforementioned structural development makes us confident that stock will accelerate upward momentum in coming months and head towards Rs 1080 in coming months as it is 80% retracement of 2017-20 decline (Rs 1229–505), at Rs 1084, coinciding with October 2017 high of Rs 1090


Fundamental View


From a global leader in anti-tuberculosis (TB) and other infectious diseases to one of the fastest growing prescription companies in the US, Lupin has come a long way to emerge as a leading Indian generic exporter. Established in 1968, the company adapted well as per the changed industry dynamics like other peers such as Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s and Cipla Lupin ranks sixth in domestic formulations with a market share of 3.8%. The acute: chronic/ sub chronic ratio for the company is at 27:73. In terms of MR productivity, at ~Rs 88 lakh per MR, it has one of the best MR productivity among large cap peers. Also, tie-ups with Eli Lilly, Boehringer for anti-diabetics and with MSD for pneumonia vaccines are some steps to bolster the domestic franchise. We expect India sales to grow at a CAGR of ~11.0% in FY20-22E to Rs 6354 crore





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

Read More
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Gladiator Stocks #ICICI Direct #Lupin #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Trading sportsbooks for brokerages, bored bettors wager on stocks

Trading sportsbooks for brokerages, bored bettors wager on stocks

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.