Gladiator Stocks - Jindal Stainless: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jindal Stainless

Strategy

Buy Jindal Stainless in the range of Rs 53.00–57.00 for target price of Rs 64.00 with a stop loss of Rs 49.00. Time Frame: Six months

Technical View

The share price has logged a resolute breakout from two years base formation (Rs 23-53) backed by faster pace of retracement as stock entirely retraced past seven weeks decline (Rs 53-39) in just single week. Multi year consolidation breakout supported by faster pace of retracement, signifies resumption of primary up trend, auguring well for next leg of up move. Key point to highlight during ongoing up move off March low (Rs 21) is that, the stock has been trading in a upward sloping channel indicating elevated buying demand. In the process stock has closed above 200 weeks EMA for the first time in two years, indicating rejuvenation of up trend. The two years consolidation breakout has been backed by highest weekly volume since January 2020, highlighting larger participation. On the oscillator front, weekly RSI resolved out of three years resistance of 68, indicating reviving upward momentum. Therefore, we expect the stock to accelerate ongoing momentum and head towards Rs 64 levels in the coming months as it is upper band of rising channel placed at Rs 66 coincided with 161.8% external retracement of CY20 decline (Rs 47-21), at Rs 63.

Fundamental View

Jindal Stainless Steel (JSL), part of the OP Jindal group, is India’s largest stainless steel producer. The company has an installed capacity of 1.1 Million tonnes (MT) and its plant is located in Jajpur, Odisha. JSL also has a 250000 tonnes per annum (tpa) Ferro alloy plant and a 264 MW captive power plant. The company is engaged in business of procuring stainless steel scrap, chrome ore, nickel and other alloy elements from market and convert them into varied stainless steel products. Company’s business operations are primarily involved in manufacturing of flat stainless steel products. JSL has ~25% market share in the overall domestic stainless steel market and its product basket includes slab, hot rolled annealed pickle coil, Cold rolled annealed pickle coil and plates. Around 20% of JSL’s total volume is exported (majorly to Europe and South-east Asia), while the balance 80% of the overall volume caters to the domestic requirements. The company has a healthy logistics infrastructure, which includes in-house railway sliding, along-with close proximity to ports providing strong support to overall operations.

