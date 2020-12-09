PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Gladiator Stocks - Godfrey Phillips: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, Buy Godfrey Phillips in the range of Rs 950.00–985.00 for target price of Rs 1140.00 with a stop loss of Rs 840.00. Time Frame: Six months.

Broker Research
Dec 9, 2020 / 02:45 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Godfrey Phillips


Strategy


Buy Godfrey Phillips in the range of Rs 950.00–985.00 for target price of Rs 1140.00 with a stop loss of Rs 840.00. Time Frame: Six months.


Technical View


The stock has generated a resolute breakout above the falling supply line joining the highs of January 2020 (Rs 1481) and August 2020 (Rs 1092) signalling a reversal of the corrective trend and resumption of up move post a seven months higher base formation. The stock during the current week has also closed above the 52 weeks EMA highlighting strength. Structurally the stock has already taken 33 weeks to retrace just 61.8% of the previous five weeks rally (Rs 732-1113) indicating robust price structure and a higher base formation. The breakout from the major falling supply line is supported by strong volume of double the 50 weeks average of 4 lakhs share per week highlighting larger participation in the direction of trend. We expect the stock to continue with its current up move and head towards Rs 1140 levels as it is the 61.8% retracement of the previous major decline February-March 2020 (Rs 1410-732) around 1140 levels.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Godfrey Phillips #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Dec 9, 2020 01:46 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.