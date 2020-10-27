GHCL share price falls 2% after Q2 profit dips 27%

Gujarat Heavy Chemicals (GHCL) share price shed over 2 percent intraday on October 27 after the company posted a weak set of numbers for the September quarter.

The company's reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 84.86 crore, a 27.71 percent decline from Rs 116.84 crore reported in the same period of the previous year.

Revenue from operations dipped 3.47 percent to Rs 806.51 crore as against Rs 835.52 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it added.

"Numbers for the quarter were impacted due to poor performance of the soda-ash division which witnessed an 11 percent YoY decline in revenues to Rs 482 crore while EBITDA was down by 34 percent YoY due to sharp contraction in margins by 840bps YoY to 24.6 percent. Performance of the soda ash division was adversely impacted due to fall in realizations by 13 percent YoY," said Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking.

"However, the textiles division posted a good set of numbers for the quarter and the board has approved the demerger of the division to a separate entity. Overall the company has posted a relatively muted set of numbers for the quarter," he added.

At 1212 hours, Gujarat Heavy Chemicals was quoting at Rs 161.50, down Rs 1.05, or 0.65 percent on the BSE.