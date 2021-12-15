MARKET NEWS

English
Genus Power share price gains after bagging orders worth Rs 325 crore

These orders will be executed over next 12 months. With these orders, the company has crossed Rs 1,000 crore order book, the company said in an exchange filing.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
 
 
Genus Power Infrastructure share price gained over 3 percent intraday on December 15 after the company bagged orders worth Rs 325 crore.

Genus Power Infrastructure announced that it has received approximately Rs 325 crore worth of orders. These orders are across exports geography and domestic geography. Within domestic geography, orders have been received for Smart Meters across multiple state electricity boards and gas meters, the company said in an exchange filing.

"These orders will be executed over next 12 months. With these orders, the company has crossed Rs 1,000 crore order book," the firm added.

The stock was trading at Rs 73.90, up Rs 2.55, or 3.57 percent at 14:10 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 74.90 and an intraday low of Rs 71.30.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 149,829 shares compared to its five day average of 76,903 shares, an increase of 94.83 percent.

Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Genus Power Infrastructure in the BSE filing said: “The order wins give a lot of visibility to our revenues for the next few quarters. It also signals a strong start to order inflow for our industry. Genus is a leader in the smart meter business in India and the structural changes in the Industry, strong digitization eco-system created by the Government of India and improving efficiency of the SEB’s, will lead to a sustainable growth for Genus in times to come."

"We are particularly pleased to add orders in the upcoming segment of Gas Meters which will diversify our orderbook. The orders of the exports segment are also lucrative as they come with better margin profile and cashflows. Going forward, we expect the tendering activity to pick up and increase the pace of execution," he added.

The company is amongst the largest players in India’s electricity metering solutions industry, with around 27 percent market share. It is market leader in various kinds of meters and has developed ‘smart metering solutions’, with in house R&D centre. It also has engineering, construction, and contracts (ECC) division with manufacturing plants across Jaipur, Haridwar and Guwahati with a total installed capacity of over 10 million meters.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Genus Power
first published: Dec 15, 2021 02:55 pm

