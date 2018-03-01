Genus Paper locked at 5% upper circuit on signing 2 MoUs worth Rs 1650 crore

Share price of Genus Paper & Boards locked at 5 percent upper circuit as the company has signed 2 MoU with Government of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

There were pending buy orders of 98,206 shares, with no sellers available.

The company has signed a non-binding MoU with the government of Maharashtra to invest Rs 1050 crore for setting up kraft paper manufacturing plant.

Also, the company has signed a non-binding MoU with the government of Uttar Pradesh to invest Rs 600 crore for expansion of current manufacturing facility.

The company will incur the investing amount within a period of 5 years from the date of application to the directorate of industries / relevant authorities after completion of all effective steps.

At 09:50 hrs Genus Paper & Boards was quoting at Rs 14.60, up Rs 0.65, or 4.66 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil