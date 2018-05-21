Generic Engineering rises 3% on sub-division of shares; profit doubles in Q4

Shares of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects rose more than 3 percent intraday Monday as company doubled its profit in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company's Q4 net profit was doubled at Rs 3.6 crore versus Rs 1.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was down 6 percent at Rs 35.7 crore versus Rs 38.09 crore.

The EBITDA or operating profit was up 138 percent at Rs 6.86 crore and margin was at 7.5 percent.

The board recommended the dividend of 10 paise per equity share for the financial year 2017-18.

It has also approved sub-division of 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 2 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.

At 13:21 hrs Generic Engineering Construction and Projects was quoting at Rs 312.50, up Rs 7.25, or 2.38 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil