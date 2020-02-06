GE T&D India share price up 12% on Power Grid order win

GE T&D India share price added over 12 percent intraday on February 6 after the company won an order from Power Grid Corporation.

The company has been awarded a contract by the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) for constructing 765-kiloVolt (kV) gas-insulated substation (GIS) bays at Phagi in the Jaipur district of Rajasthan, as per a company release.

This is company's first 765 kV GIS order from PGCIL.

The scope of the project includes end-to-end commissioning of the GIS bays, including substation automation and relay panels.

The bays will be an extension to the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited’s (RRVPNL) 765 kV substation at Phagi, which was also commissioned by GE earlier using air-insulated switchgear technology.

At 1450 hours, GE T&D India was quoting at Rs 171.20, up Rs 12.15, or 7.64 percent, on the BSE.