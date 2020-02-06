App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GE T&D India share price up 12% on Power Grid order win

This is company's first 765 kV GIS order from PGCIL.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GE T&D India share price added over 12 percent intraday on February 6 after the company won an order from Power Grid Corporation.

The company has been awarded a contract by the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) for constructing 765-kiloVolt (kV) gas-insulated substation (GIS) bays at Phagi in the Jaipur district of Rajasthan, as per a company release.

This is company's first 765 kV GIS order from PGCIL.

Close

The scope of the project includes end-to-end commissioning of the GIS bays, including substation automation and relay panels.

related news

The bays will be an extension to the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited’s (RRVPNL) 765 kV substation at Phagi, which was also commissioned by GE earlier using air-insulated switchgear technology.

At 1450 hours, GE T&D India was quoting at Rs 171.20, up Rs 12.15, or 7.64 percent, on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #GE T&D India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.