GE T&D India gains 4% on Rs 90cr order wins

Shares of GE T&D India rose four percent intraday on September 4 after it received a grid upgradation order from West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company (WBSETCL).

The order worth about Rs 90 crore was bagged through a competitive bidding process and includes construction of three new 132/33 kilovolt (kV) substations in Ramnagar, Manbazaar and Birlapur.

It also includes extension of three existing sub-stations at Hurand, Sirakole and Indus by adding two bays each.