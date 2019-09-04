GE T&D India gains 4% on Rs 90cr order wins

It also includes an extension of three existing substations at Hurand, Sirakole and Indus by adding two bays each.
Shares of GE T&D India rose four percent intraday on September 4 after it received a grid upgradation order from West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company (WBSETCL).
The order worth about Rs 90 crore was bagged through a competitive bidding process and includes construction of three new 132/33 kilovolt (kV) substations in Ramnagar, Manbazaar and Birlapur.
It also includes extension of three existing sub-stations at Hurand, Sirakole and Indus by adding two bays each.
At 14:05 hours, GE T&D India was quoting Rs 156.45, up Rs 6.40, or 4.27 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 02:40 pm