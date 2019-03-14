GE T&D India gains 3% on bagging grid modernisation project

Share price of GE T&D India added 3.7 percent intraday on March 14 after company bagged a grid modernisation project.

The company was awarded a technology-driven grid modernisation project by Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RRVPL) as part of the utility's roadmap to implement grid initiatives and augmenting renewable energy in the state, the company said in a BSE release.

Sunil Wadhwa, Managing Director, GE T&D India said, "India's renewable energy targets urgently require the state utilities to be able to make informed and accurate decisions for which advanced Smart Grid management systems will play a key role. GE's Advanced EMS is a critical tool to enable that decision making."

At 0958 hours, GE T&D India was quoting at Rs 299.50, up Rs 6.45, or 2.20 percent on the BSE.