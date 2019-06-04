GE Power soars 3% on Rs 738 crore order win

Shares of GE Power India soared more than 3 percent intraday on June 4 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 738 crore from Aravali Power Company Private Limited.

The company in its exchange release said the contract is for design, engineering, civil work, supply, erection and commissioning of wet FGD (Flue Gas Desulphurisation) systems along with auxiliaries like limestone and gypsum handling system and wet stack on full turnkey basis.

Aravali Power Company is a joint venture company of Haryana Power Generation Company, NTPC and Indraprastha Power Generation Company.

At 1108 hrs, GE Power India was quoting Rs 912.05, up 3.11 percent on the BSE.