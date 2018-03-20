GE Power gains 2% on contract win worth Rs 309 crore

Shares of GE Power India rose 2.5 percent intraday Tuesday on contract win worth Rs 309 crore.

The company has been awarded a contract worth approximately Rs 309 crore (USD 47.50 million) by NTPC.

The contract include installation of its flue gas desulphurization (FGD) system at Phase-I (2X800 MW) of its super thermal power project (STPP) in Telangana.

At 15:24 hrs GE Power India was quoting at Rs 832.00, up Rs 19.25, or 2.37 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil