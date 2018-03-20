GE Power gains 2% on contract win worth Rs 309 crore

The company has been awarded a contract worth approximately Rs 309 crore (USD 47.50 million) by NTPC.
Shares of GE Power India rose 2.5 percent intraday Tuesday on contract win worth Rs 309 crore.
The company has been awarded a contract worth approximately Rs 309 crore (USD 47.50 million) by NTPC.
The contract include installation of its flue gas desulphurization (FGD) system at Phase-I (2X800 MW) of its super thermal power project (STPP) in Telangana.
At 15:24 hrs GE Power India was quoting at Rs 832.00, up Rs 19.25, or 2.37 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil