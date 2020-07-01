Gayatri Projects share price hits 5% lower circuit on Rs 81 crore Q4 loss

Gayatri Projects share price hit 5 percent lower circuit on BSE on July 1 a day after the company came out with its March quarter numbers.

The company reported net loss to Rs 80.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 83.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales of the company declined 20.93 percent to Rs 910.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1151.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year, net loss of the company was reported to Rs 58.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 160.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019 while sales declined 0.71 percent to Rs 3438.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3463.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

The stock price has however surged over 80 percent in the last 3 months and was trading at Rs 14.75, down Rs 0.74, or 4.78 percent at 09:49 hours. It has touched an intraday low of Rs 14.75. There were pending sell orders of 29,015 shares, with no buyers available.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Gayatri Projects has high promoter pledge with MFs having decreased their shareholding last quarter.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bearish with moving averages and technical indicators being bearish.

