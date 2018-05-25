App
May 25, 2018 10:51 AM IST

Gayatri Projects rises 2% on LoA for project worth Rs 425 cr

Shares of Gayatri Projects rose 2.3 percent intraday Friday as company received LoA from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The company has received a LoA (letter of award) from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for part construction of six lane elevated corridor in the state of Telangana.

This project is in JV with OJSC 'SIBMOST'

The project includes construction of six lane elevated corridor of NH-163 to de-congest the urban limits of Hyderabad-Bhopalpatnam Section on EPC basis contract in the state of Telangana of Rs 425 crore.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on May 30, 2018 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

At 10:41 hrs Gayatri Projects was quoting at Rs 193.50, up Rs 3.90, or 2.06 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

