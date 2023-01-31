English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Gautam Adani rides out storm as investors rally behind $2.5 billion share sale

    The share sale is critical for Adani, not just because it will help cut his group's debt, but also because its success will be seen as a mark of investor confidence as he faces one of his biggest business and reputational challenges.

    Reuters
    January 31, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST
    Adani Group

    Adani Group

    Gautam Adani's crucial $2.5 billion share sale achieved a full subscription on Tuesday as investors pumped funds into his flagship Adani Enterprises, despite a scathing short-seller's report which had pummelled the Indian billionaire's stocks.

    The share sale is critical for Adani, not just because it will help cut his group's debt, but also because its success will be seen as a mark of investor confidence as he faces one of his biggest business and reputational challenges.

    Although the 30% anchor portion of the issue had been subscribed fully last week, the book building process of India's largest secondary share sale had only 3% in bids on Monday, amid concerns it could struggle due to the rout in Adani's stocks.

    But on Tuesday, the overall share sale was fully subscribed as foreign institutional investors and corporates pumped in funds, although participation by retail investors and Adani Enterprises employees remained low.