Gati share price up 5% on rating revision by CARE

Gati share price rose 5 percent intraday on November 25 after CARE revised the company’s bank facilities and fixed deposits’ rating to BB+ with a stable outlook.
It also revised the short-term bank facilities rating to A4+.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 94.85 and 52-week low of Rs 35.50 on March 22, 2019 and August 23, 2019, respectively.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 11:17 am