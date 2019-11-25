Gati share price up 5% on rating revision by CARE

Gati share price rose 5 percent intraday on November 25 after CARE revised the company’s bank facilities and fixed deposits’ rating to BB+ with a stable outlook.

It also revised the short-term bank facilities rating to A4+.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 94.85 and 52-week low of Rs 35.50 on March 22, 2019 and August 23, 2019, respectively.