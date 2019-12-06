Gati share price dips 5% on Allcargo majority stake buy

Shares of Gati plunged five percent and Allcargo Logistics added four percent in the early trade on December 6 after the later acquired majority stake in the courier company.

Allcargo Logistics will acquire 1.04 crore shares of Gati at Rs 75 per share and has made an open offer for 26 percent stake at Rs 75 per share.

The Allcargo board has approved the share purchase agreement between the company and promoter for acquisition up to 1,03,85,332 equity shares at a price of Rs 75 per equity share and to acquire the preferential issue of 1,33,33,340 equity shares of Gati at Rs 75 per share.

The company has also made an open offer to acquire up to 3,17,42,615 equity shares of Gati, representing 26 percent stake, at Rs 75 per share, aggregating to Rs 238 crore.