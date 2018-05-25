App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gateway Distriparks zooms 20% ahead of acquisition of PE firm's stake in freight arm

After the stake buy, Gateway Distriparks' shareholding in its subsidiary Gateway Rail Freight will increase to 99.80 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gateway Distriparks share price was locked at 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 199.30 after the company decided to acquire private equity investor's stake in its subsidiary.

There were pending buy orders of 43,366 shares, with no sellers available at 14:21 hours IST.

The container logistics firm will acquire global private equity major Blackstone's entire shareholding in its freight company Gateway Rail Freight for Rs 810 crore.

"The board of directors approved the acquisition of entire shareholding held by Blackstone in compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) and equity shares in Gateway Rail Freight Limited for a total consideration of Rs 810 crore," the company said in its filing.

After the stake buy, Gateway Distriparks' shareholding in its subsidiary Gateway Rail Freight will increase to 99.80 percent, it added.

The company said it would complete this acquisition within a period of 90 days, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals as may be required.

Gateway Rail provides inter-modal logistics and operates its own rail-linked Inland Container Depots (ICD) at Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ludhiana, and Sanand. It also runs a domestic terminal at Mumbai.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Gateway Distriparks

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.