Gateway Distriparks tumbles 3% after increasing stake in GatewayRail

Shares of Gateway Distriparks (GDL) dropped 3 percent intraday on April 2 after the logistics company completed the acquisition of the entire stake held by asset management company Blackstone in its subsidiary Gateway Rail Freight Limited (GatewayRail) for Rs 850 crore.

The company in its BSE release said, "(GDL) is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of the entire stake held by the private equity, Blackstone, in its subsidiary – Gateway Rail Freight Limited (GatewayRail) on March 29, 2019, for a total consideration of Rs 850 crore."

GDL also acquired shares of GatewayRail from management which increases its stake to 99.93 percent in the subsidiary.

At 1054 hrs, Gateway Distriparks was quoting at Rs 137.05, down 2.8 percent on the BSE.