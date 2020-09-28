172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|gateway-distriparks-shares-jump-5-after-board-nod-to-dividend-merger-of-gateway-east-india-5894451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gateway Distriparks shares jump 5% after board nod to dividend, merger of Gateway East India

The company approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21 to the shareholders.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Gateway Distriparks share price jumped 5 percent in the afternoon session on September 28 after the board approved the merger of Gateway East India with the company.

After Gateway East India’s Merger, the company will be merged with Gateway Rail.

The company also approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21. The record date for the dividend is October 8 and the date of payment shall be on or before October 22, 2020, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 92.45, up Rs 4.95, or 5.66 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 96.20 and an intraday low of Rs 89.00.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has been showing growth in net profit with an increasing profit margin (QoQ).

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish, with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 02:37 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Gateway Distriparks

