Gateway Distriparks share price rises 6% on robust Q4 results

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

April 27, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST
 
 
Gateway Distriparks share price rose 6 percent intraday on April 27 after the company posted robust numbers for the quarter ended March 2021.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 46.1 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against Rs 11.1 crore, while revenue was up 17.1% to Rs 350.3 crore versus Rs 299.1 crore in the year-ago.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 48 percent to Rs 95.3 crore versus Rs 64.4 crore and margin was up at 27.2 percent versus 21.5 percent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

At 12:51 hrs, Gateway Distriparks was quoting at Rs 180.05, up Rs 7.60, or 4.41 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 189 and a 52-week low of Rs 71.01 on 08 March 2021 and 01 June 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.74 percent below its 52-week high and 153.56 percent above its 52-week low.
