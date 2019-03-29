Gateway Distriparks gains 5% on Rs 550 crore debenture allotment

Gateway Distriparks rallied almost 5 percent intraday on March 29 after the logistics company allotted debentures worth Rs 550 crore to identified investors on private placement basis.

The company in its BSE release said that it has "allotted 5,500 Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, with coupon rate of 11.25-11.50 percent, for cash aggregating Rs 550 crore."

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 227.80 and 52-week low of Rs 96.50 on 28 May 2018 and 29 January 2018, respectively.

At 10:59 hrs, Gateway Distriparks was quoting at Rs 134.65, up 4.66 percent on the BSE.